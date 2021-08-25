Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Alarm.com worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALRM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $10,530,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.67. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,119 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

