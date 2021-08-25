Algorand Price Hits $1.07 (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Algorand has a market cap of $3.67 billion and approximately $200.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00096808 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.87 or 0.00287114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,693,442,143 coins and its circulating supply is 3,443,515,267 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.