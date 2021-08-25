Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,277,000 after acquiring an additional 71,170 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alleghany by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Alleghany by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,618,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y stock opened at $682.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $486.49 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.46.

Y has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.