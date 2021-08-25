Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 232,630 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 444,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

