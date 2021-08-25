Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 381.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,120 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

GDX stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $43.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

