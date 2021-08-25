Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 670 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in FirstCash by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.83. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $84.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.67.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

