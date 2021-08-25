Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 767,956 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,956 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.39% of iRhythm Technologies worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

