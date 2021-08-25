AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 17th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

