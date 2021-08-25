Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 950,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $52,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

