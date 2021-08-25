Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,750.00

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and last traded at GBX 1,733 ($22.64), with a volume of 6409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,720 ($22.47).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,621.96. The stock has a market cap of £706.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In other news, insider Vijay Thakrar purchased 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,905.60 ($26,006.79).

Alpha FX Group Company Profile (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

