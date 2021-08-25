Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $16.35 on Wednesday, hitting $2,841.58. 789,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,605.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,843.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

