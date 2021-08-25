Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Altus Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 155.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Altus Midstream to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 176.0%.

ALTM stock opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.20. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $72.35.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altus Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Altus Midstream worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

