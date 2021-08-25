Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ambu A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske upgraded Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

AMBBY stock remained flat at $$29.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

