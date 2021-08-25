AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $44.26

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.26, but opened at $46.50. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $46.54, with a volume of 2,228,001 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.71.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,325 shares of company stock worth $7,833,593. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,729,000 after buying an additional 3,147,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after buying an additional 1,454,070 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after buying an additional 559,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

