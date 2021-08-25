Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.780-$4.840 EPS.

Shares of DOX opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.72. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

