Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives $22.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMTB shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

