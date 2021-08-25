Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Ameren (NYSE:AEE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $83.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

AEE stock opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after buying an additional 4,122,978 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after buying an additional 3,946,040 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after buying an additional 1,538,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,098,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

