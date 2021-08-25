American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $175,234.18 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $175,234.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. 179,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $38.98.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 530,213 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $1,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $4,250,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 195.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.