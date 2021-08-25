American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$9.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Financial Group stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.35. 3,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,943. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $943,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,483 shares of company stock worth $2,883,524 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

