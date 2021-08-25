American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. 1,551,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,279. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $5,378,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 943,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 165,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $105,866,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

