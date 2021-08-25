Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $107,000 Stock Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,578,000 after buying an additional 858,385 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,285,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 492,717 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,863,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 468,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth about $6,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.06. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

