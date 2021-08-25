Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $42,000 Stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Agenus by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

AGEN stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.31. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

