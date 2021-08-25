Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,748 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 319,994 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 745,975 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,142,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 903,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 256,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

VVR opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.34. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.