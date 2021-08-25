Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $123,000 Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 54,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $309.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

