AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $154.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $155.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.