AMG National Trust Bank Has $319,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $170.26. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.