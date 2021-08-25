AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $207,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roku by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock opened at $356.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.57 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.27. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.86 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.16.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,709 shares of company stock valued at $169,495,398. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.