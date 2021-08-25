AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,149 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $553.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $524.11. The company has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

