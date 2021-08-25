Amit Yoran Sells 6,550 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,453.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 5,930 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $242,299.80.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.3% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 156.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 54,904 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 129,557.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 82.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,135,000 after acquiring an additional 340,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

