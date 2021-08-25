Analysts Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report $546.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $539.36 million to $553.26 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $474.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Venator Materials stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 396,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Venator Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 177,940 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 10.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Venator Materials by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.