Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.69 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce $56.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.98 billion and the lowest is $55.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $49.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $211.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.19 billion to $213.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $233.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.44 billion to $236.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after buying an additional 634,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $68,882,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,037. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

