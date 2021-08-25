Analysts Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.46). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($7.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($4.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $1,517,678. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 60,546 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 382,795 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,655. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

