Analysts Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.46). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($7.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($4.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $1,517,678. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 60,546 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 382,795 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,655. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.