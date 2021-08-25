Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Baker Hughes reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKR. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $86,304,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,029. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.