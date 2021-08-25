Analysts Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. 6,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,059. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34.

In other INmune Bio news, CFO David J. Moss sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $174,046.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $113,092.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,284 shares in the company, valued at $30,736,385.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,539 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in INmune Bio by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

