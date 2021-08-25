Analysts Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.87. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:LNN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.64. The stock had a trading volume of 71,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,264. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $91.41 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

