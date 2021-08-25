Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.10. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.01. 1,090,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,326,168. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

