Analysts Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

RESN stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $170.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Resonant by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Resonant in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

