Analysts Issue Forecasts for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDR. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.08.

EDR opened at C$5.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$946.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$553,150.00.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.