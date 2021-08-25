Analysts Set Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target at $59.80

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,302 shares of company stock worth $2,557,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $56.92. 26,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.12.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.