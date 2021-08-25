Analysts Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) PT at $25.22

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of EVRI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,143. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Analysts forecast that Everi will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everi by 586.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,363 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at about $34,236,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at about $22,200,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 166.2% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after buying an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 813,404 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

