Analysts Set Expectations for Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kingdee International Software Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingdee International Software Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kingdee International Software Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Kingdee International Software Group stock opened at $343.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.95. Kingdee International Software Group has a 12-month low of $228.42 and a 12-month high of $523.53.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

