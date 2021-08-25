Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Target Price at C$53.40

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.40.

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

GIL opened at C$48.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$25.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.