Analysts Set Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT at $39.95

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFSPF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$20.71 price objective (down from C$63.50) on shares of Interfor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFSPF traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511. Interfor has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.