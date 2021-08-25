Analysts Set MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Target Price at C$4.83

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAV shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

MAV stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.54. 955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,604. MAV Beauty Brands has a 52 week low of C$2.38 and a 52 week high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.58.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

