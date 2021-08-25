Analysts Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) PT at $54.79

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

OLN opened at $46.52 on Friday. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Olin by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Olin by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

