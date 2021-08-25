Analysts Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 128,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,601. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

