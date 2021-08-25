Analysts Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Target Price at $118.25

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.25.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,686,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 70.65%.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
