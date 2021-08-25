Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ABN AMRO Bank (AAVMY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS: AAVMY) recently:

8/17/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

8/13/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $10.60 to $11.20. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €11.00 ($12.94) to €10.80 ($12.71). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

