Analyzing Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) & Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

20.8% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Micron Solutions and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 15.76% N/A N/A Nuwellis -206.57% -74.40% -64.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Micron Solutions and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micron Solutions and Nuwellis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.84 million 0.48 $1.15 million N/A N/A Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.96 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.42

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis.

Summary

Micron Solutions beats Nuwellis on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.