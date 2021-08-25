AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $33.50 Average PT from Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $9,242,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth approximately $10,373,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 73.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,819 shares during the period.

ANAB traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.80. 583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,553. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $680.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. Research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

